 Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar

Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar

Udyog Nagar police station officer Surendra Degra said that the deceased is Nitin Faujdar (18), a resident of Nadbai Bharatpur.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Jaipur: A coaching student living in a private hostel in the Udyog Nagar area of ​​Sikar committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. The student was preparing for NEET and came to Sikar in June this year.

Udyog Nagar police station officer Surendra Degra said that the deceased is Nitin Faujdar (18), a resident of Nadbai Bharatpur. 

The police said that Nitin had skipped his class on Saturday. When his roommate returned to the hostel, the room was closed. The roommate opened the window of the room and found Nitin hanging from the fan. 

It is to be noted that this is the second case of suicide of a student in Sikar. Earlier, on September 5 in Sikar, 16-year-old student Kaushal Meena, who was preparing for NEET, had also committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.

Read Also
Kota Shocker: Another Student Suicide Rocks India's 'Coaching Hub'; 26th Case This Year
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Celebrates 45th Annual Book Exhibition

Mumbai News: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Celebrates 45th Annual Book Exhibition

35 Students Suffer Injuries To Face, Ears, Private Parts, Over Alleged Ragging At Palghar School

35 Students Suffer Injuries To Face, Ears, Private Parts, Over Alleged Ragging At Palghar School

Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar

Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Details, Timetable

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Details, Timetable

Has NMC Announced New Syllabus For NEET UG? Notification Goes Viral As Students Question...

Has NMC Announced New Syllabus For NEET UG? Notification Goes Viral As Students Question...