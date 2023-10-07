Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Sikar

Representational image |

Jaipur: A coaching student living in a private hostel in the Udyog Nagar area of ​​Sikar committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. The student was preparing for NEET and came to Sikar in June this year.

Udyog Nagar police station officer Surendra Degra said that the deceased is Nitin Faujdar (18), a resident of Nadbai Bharatpur.

The police said that Nitin had skipped his class on Saturday. When his roommate returned to the hostel, the room was closed. The roommate opened the window of the room and found Nitin hanging from the fan.

It is to be noted that this is the second case of suicide of a student in Sikar. Earlier, on September 5 in Sikar, 16-year-old student Kaushal Meena, who was preparing for NEET, had also committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.