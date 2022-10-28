Rajasthan: MBBS in Singhania university illegal warns NMC

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: MBBS in Singhania university illegal warns NMC

NMC has also advised all students, parents, and members of the general public to check the status of medical colleges before enrolling in any of them

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Representational Image | Photo: Pexels
According to the official notice issued by the National Medical Commission, any admission made by Singhania University, Pachauri Bari, District Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses is illegal and void from the start.

NMC has also advised all students, parents, and members of the general public to check the status of medical colleges before enrolling in any of them.

In its notification, NMC noted that the Commission had just learned that Singhania University was accepting applications for its MBBS programme as well as other medical programmes.

"The said Institution mischievously claims that it is covered by a judgment of the High Court without referring to the cause title and the High Court that has pronounced it. Such a claim is frivolous, baseless and is made in complete violation of law made by Parliament," said NMC in the statement it issued.

The most recent list of medical colleges is available on the NMC website, nmc.org.in., along with the college's status and the number of seats approved/permitted.

