Rajasthan Madrasa Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies, 13 Injured While Cleaning Sewage Tank In Deeg | AI

Jaipur: One girl was killed and 13 others were injured while cleaning a sewage tank at a madrasa in the Gopalgarh police station area of Deeg, Rajasthan, on Friday. The accident happened as the stairs inside the tank slipped, causing the students cleaning it to fall into the deep tank.

Students Fell Into Tank After Stairs Collapsed

Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath said that as per the preliminary investigations, the cleaning work was underway at the madrasa, and some students were cleaning the sewerage tank while others were on top. As the stairs inside the tank suddenly slipped, all the students fell into the deep tank.

A 17-year-old student identified as Rohin, from Sakras village in Haryana, died on the spot, while 13 others were injured and rushed to the hospital, where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

FIR Filed Against Madrasa Administration

“An FIR has been lodged against the madrasa administration, including Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Rashid, Mohammad Asjad, and Rizwana. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” said SP.

Madrasa cleric Arshad said that most of the tank had already been cleaned with machines. Only a small amount of debris remained, and the accident occurred while removing it.

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Regarding the incident, Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "This is a very shameful incident that children who come to study are made to do such work. Action will be taken against whoever is behind this tragedy."