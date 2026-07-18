NMC Says Colleges To Decide Eligibility For Medical Faculty Posts

Representative Image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has stated that it will no longer issue eligibility certificates or routine clarifications for appointments and promotions to teaching positions in medical colleges, according to an official notice posted on its website. Instead, medical colleges, universities, and other competent appointing authorities will be responsible for determining whether a candidate meets the eligibility requirements outlined in the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025 (MIQFR-2025).

Direct Link To Check Notification

Eligibility assessment by institutions

The clarification comes after the NMC observed a large number of requests from faculty members, medical colleges, universities, NBEMS-accredited hospitals, and other stakeholders seeking confirmation of eligibility for teaching posts. According to the Commission, the 2025 regulations already specify the required qualifications, teaching experience, research publications, training requirements, and other criteria, making it possible for institutions to assess eligibility on their own.

However, the NMC said it will continue to consider exceptional cases where the regulations are difficult to interpret or there is ambiguity regarding qualifications, equivalence of degrees, or transitional provisions.

Process for exceptional cases

In such cases, the request must go through the dean, director, principal, registrar, or another appropriate appointing authority. The application must clearly explain the provision that needs clarification and include all relevant supporting documents. Each request will incur a non-refundable processing fee of ₹25,000, plus applicable GST.

The Commission also stated that applications submitted directly by individuals will not generally be accepted. However, an exception has been made in cases where the institution fails to send the request within 60 days. In such cases, applicants can contact the NMC directly by submitting an undertaking, documentary proof that the institution did not process the request, supporting documents, and the prescribed fee.

Review and resolution process

Similarly, candidates who are dissatisfied with the decision taken by their institution or appointing authority may seek a review by the NMC within 30 days of receiving the decision, along with the required documents and processing fee.

The NMC said it will examine only genuine cases involving regulatory ambiguity or review requests and aims to dispose of such matters within 60 days. Routine eligibility assessments that can be decided by institutions themselves will be rejected.

According to the Commission, the revised process is intended to promote institutional accountability in faculty appointments and promotions, reduce repetitive requests, ease the administrative burden on the NMC, minimise grievances and litigation, and ensure that genuine cases requiring regulatory interpretation are resolved more efficiently.