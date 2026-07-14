Rajasthan Loses Over 8 Lakh School Students In 2 Years; Govt Schools See Sharpest Decline | File Pic (Representative image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan's loss of over eight lakh school students in the last two academic years is not just a reflection of changing demographics but also points to a growing challenge for government schools in retaining students, education experts said after analysing the latest UDISE+ 2025-26 data.

According to the report, total school enrolment in the state fell from 1.67 crore in 2023-24 to 1.59 crore in 2025-26. Government schools accounted for almost the entire decline, losing over 9.3 lakh students, while private schools largely held on to their enrolment.

The decline came even as the number of teachers rose from 7.75 lakh to 7.93 lakh during the same period.

Former UNICEF policy planner K B Kothari told PTI that the figures should be seen in the context of India's demographic transition.

"Falling fertility rates mean fewer children are entering schools across the country, and Rajasthan is no exception. But the sharper fall in government school enrolment also suggests that parents are increasingly looking for better learning outcomes, safer campuses and greater accountability," he told PTI.

Kothari emphasised that policymakers should now move beyond simply tracking enrolment and focus on improving the quality of learning, strengthening public confidence in government schools and ensuring students successfully transition to higher education and employment.

Public policy expert on female education and employment Abir Ahmed highlighted that the numbers also reflect wider social and economic changes.

"School enrolment cannot be viewed in isolation. Smaller families, migration and changing employment aspirations are reshaping education choices. The bigger question is where these children are going after leaving school -- higher education, vocational training or the workforce," she said.

Ahmed noted that although enrolment declined for both boys and girls, the drop was steeper among boys, suggesting different social and economic pressures. He said Rajasthan's experience highlights the need to shift the focus of education policy from enrolment numbers to learning outcomes and employability.

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