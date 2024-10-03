 Rajasthan Judicial Service Mains 2024 Results Out: Steps To Check & Next Steps Explained
The Rajasthan High Court has released cutoff marks for the 2024 Judicial Service Exam. The General category cutoff is 131 marks, while General (widow) is 130.5, and General (divorcee) is 122. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe cutoffs are 105.

Thursday, October 03, 2024
The Rajasthan High Court has announced the results for the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Exam 2024. Candidates who took the mains exam for Direct Recruitment to the Civil Judge cadre can check their results on the official website, hcraj.nic.in.

How to Check RJS Mains Results 2024:

Go to the Rajasthan High Court’s official website, hcraj.nic.in.

Click on the “Latest Updates” link on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Look for the notice titled “Declaration of Result of Main Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2024.”

Open the PDF and find your roll number.

Save the document and print it for your records.

Cutoff Marks for Different Categories

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the cutoff marks for the Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam 2024:

General Category:

Cutoff: 131 marks

General (Widow) Category:

Cutoff: 130.5 marks

General (Divorcee) Category:

Cutoff: 122 marks

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Categories:

Cutoff: 105 marks for both

Other Backward Class-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer):

Cutoff: 123 marks

Other Backward Class-NCL (Divorcee):

Cutoff: 122 marks

More Backward Class-NCL:

Cutoff: 122 marks

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS):

Cutoff: 126.5 marks

Next Steps After Mains Examination

After successfully passing the mains examination, candidates will be invited for a personal interview. This stage will assess:

Legal Knowledge: Understanding of legal principles and practices.

Communication Skills: Ability to articulate thoughts clearly and effectively.

Overall Suitability: Evaluation of the candidate's fit for the role of a Civil Judge.

