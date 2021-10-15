Rajasthan: Jaipur boy Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced 2021

Jaipur: Becoming the JEE Topper is a dream for many. Still, few attain it; amongst them is a boy from Jaipur Mridul Agarwal.

Mridul Agarwal has scored the highest ever percentage in the IIT-JEE entrance exam. Out of lakhs of students who appeared for one of the most prestigious exam in India, Mridul has topped the chart by scoring 348 out of 360 marks and 96.66 percent in JEE Advanced 2021.

He has authenticated that if you genuinely desire something, you will always find a way. Mridul obtained AIR-1 in JEE Main 2021. He scored 300 out of 300 marks and a 100 percentile in the March attempt, while he achieved 100 percentile in the February attempt.

‘During my preparation, I planned my studies by setting a target and making it a point to achieve it. Apart from the coaching, I devoted about 6 to 8 hours daily to self-study,’ said Mridul.

He added, "It is important to keep faith in oneself. It is not impossible to create or break a record. For this, one has to prepare a strategy and work accordingly. Also, have the utmost trust in your mentors".

Mridul aspires to join IIT Bombay and become a Computer Software Engineer. He utilized the time during the lockdown period and studied from home through online classes. he wants to begin a start-up. His father, Pradeep Agarwal, is an Accounts Manager in a private firm in Jaipur and his mother, Pooja Agarwal, is a homemaker. Throughout the year, he got motivation from his mother and teachers. He enjoys watching movies for recreation.

