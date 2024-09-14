 Rajasthan Govt Directs 2 Medical Colleges To Offer Education In Hindi Medium
Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Jaipur: The medical students of Rajasthan will now have the opportunity to study in Hindi as well. On Hindi Diwas, the Rajasthan state government has notified two government medical colleges to impart medical education in Hindi. 

Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Gayatri Rathore said that in the first phase, Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College of Jodhpur and Medical College of Barmer affiliated to Marwar Medical University have been notified for medical education in Hindi.

Principal Secretary Of The Medical Education Department, Gayatri Rathore

"Students taking admission in these two medical colleges in the academic session 2024-25 will get the opportunity to get education in both English and Hindi medium on an option basis,' said Rathore. 

This initiative was announced in this year's Budget to facilitate the students of rural backgrounds. 

The Medical Education Commissioner Iqbal Khan said that students from rural backgrounds or Hindi medium were finding it difficult to conduct their studies in English only. Now they will have an option as soon as this facility will be started in other medical colleges as well. 

