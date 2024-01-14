Rajasthan Education Minister Advocates Zero-Tolerance Policy For Exam Irregularities | Representative Image

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar asserted a zero-tolerance policy for irregularities in Board of Secondary Education examinations during a high-powered committee meeting. The minister urged officials to take every effective step to conduct exams transparently and prevent cheating.

Madan Dilawar Highlights Significance Of Maintaining Intergrity

Presiding over the committee meeting, Dilawar highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of examinations to ensure a fair evaluation for students. The committee session included a presentation by officials covering the functioning of the Board of Secondary Education and discussions on examination arrangements and protocols.

Dilawar's strong stance underscores the commitment to creating a system that upholds transparency, discourages malpractices, and provides a level playing field for students across Rajasthan.

The State Gears Up For The Upcoming Board Exams

As the state gears up for upcoming board examinations, the emphasis on stringent measures aims to instill confidence in the education system, reinforcing the credibility of examination results.

Rajasthan Govt Aims For Transparent Conduct Of Exam

The minister's directive signifies a proactive approach to address potential challenges and ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of exams, fostering trust in the education evaluation process.

(With Inputs From PTI)