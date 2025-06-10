Rajasthan Director Of Police U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson Of RPSC

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police U R Sahoo has been appointed the chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.
"Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed senior IPS officer U R Sahoo as the chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by issuing an order," a release from Raj Bhawan said.
Sahoo is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the DGP on February 10 last year.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals