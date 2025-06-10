 Rajasthan Director Of Police U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson Of RPSC
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Director Of Police U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson Of RPSC

Rajasthan Director Of Police U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson Of RPSC

"Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed senior IPS officer U R Sahoo as the chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by issuing an order," a release from Raj Bhawan said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Director Of Police U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson Of RPSC | X @DharmendraR_INC

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police U R Sahoo has been appointed the chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

"Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed senior IPS officer U R Sahoo as the chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by issuing an order," a release from Raj Bhawan said.

Read Also
CBSE Announces Tier-2 & Typing Test Schedule For Superintendent, Junior Assistant Posts
article-image

Sahoo is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the DGP on February 10 last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees