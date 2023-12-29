Rajasthan CM Vows To Tackle Exam Paper Leaks, Prioritizes Justice For Unemployed Youths | PTI Image

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized his government's commitment to delivering justice to unemployed and diligent youths, declaring it a top priority. He announced plans to implement robust measures to prevent paper leaks in competitive examinations across the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's office, Sharma outlined the steps to address irregularities such as paper leaks in upcoming recruitment examinations. He underscored the importance of ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place well before the examinations.

The chief minister issued directives to district collectors, urging them to allocate sufficient officers and police forces for the flying squads responsible for monitoring examination centers. Special attention was emphasized for examination centers and coaching institutes flagged for suspicious activities from various sources. In case of suspicion, Sharma stressed the need for the strictest legal actions.

A statement from the meeting highlighted the government's focus on providing justice to unemployed youth and maintaining examination secrecy. The decisions taken aim to facilitate effective investigations into cases related to copying and ensure severe penalties for those involved.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officials were in attendance during the meeting. In the lead-up to the Rajasthan assembly election, the BJP had pledged to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate recruitment exam paper leaks, with their manifesto promising stringent action against those found guilty.

(With Inputs From PTI)