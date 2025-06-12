Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 To Be Released On This Date; Check Details

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 | Official Website

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan will release the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate results on June 14, 2025. Candidates who took the Rajasthan BSTC (Basic School Teaching Certificate) exam conducted by Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota, will be able to check and download the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 at panjiyakpredeled.in and bstc.univindia.in.

In order to access the BSTC Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their roll number or name on the portal.

What's Next?

Counselling registration and fee payment of ₹3000 can be done online via E-Mitra, net banking, debit or credit card, or UPI, from June 15, 2025 (Sunday) to June 23, 2025 (Monday), during which candidates must also fill in their preferred teacher training institutions as per the online list. The first round allotment list will be released on 26 June 2025. Candidates can check the detailed notification for more details.

Once the Rajasthan BSTC Scorecard 2025 is released, candidates are advised to check their results and ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the scorecard: Name, Roll Number, Father's Name, Gender, Category, Scores, Marks in Sections A, B, C, and D, Overall Rank, Total Marks, and Section-wise Marks.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- panjiakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the Roll Number or Name on the portal

Step 4: The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.