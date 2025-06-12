IIT Bombay Opens Registration For Eureka! Junior 2025; Asia’s Largest Business Model Contest For School Students

IIT Bombay's Entrepreneurship Cell has now opened official registrations for Eureka! Junior 2025, Asia's largest business model competition specifically for students of Classes 6 to 12. This cost-free program is looking to develop entrepreneurial spirit in young minds by enabling them to resolve real-world issues with creative business solutions.
Highlights of the Competition
Eligibility: Class 6 to Class 12 students
Registration Deadline: July 15, 2025
Event Duration: June to December 2025
Mode: Online rounds + Offline Grand Finale
Finals Venue: IIT Bombay
Participation Fee: Free of cost
What Participants Will Gain
Participants will benefit from:
- Training in fundamental entrepreneurial and business skills
- Ideation and creative problem-solving sessions
- Development of business plans and counseling
- Mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders
- Access to workshops, bootcamps, and offline activities for skill development
Registration Process
- Each student must register separately at: ecell.in/eurekajunior/
- On registration, every participant will be provided with login credentials through email to enter the compulsory quiz round
- On registration, every member of a team must register individually
- Interested teachers who plan to mentor can also register through the same website
Grand Finale at IIT Bombay
- The offline finals will be conducted at E-Summit, the IIT Bombay Entrepreneurship Cell flagship event
- Shortlisted teams will be invited to present their business plans in front of a panel of judge
- Final guidelines for the finale will be sent across to the finalists soon
No Participation Fee
The participation is absolutely free, and this is a great chance for students to venture into the field of startups, business, and innovation without facing any financial constraint.
Eureka! Junior 2025 – Business Model Competition for School Students by E-Cell, IIT Bombay PDF Direct Link