IIT Bombay Opens Registration For Eureka! Junior 2025; Asia’s Largest Business Model Contest For School Students

IIT Bombay's Entrepreneurship Cell has now opened official registrations for Eureka! Junior 2025, Asia's largest business model competition specifically for students of Classes 6 to 12. This cost-free program is looking to develop entrepreneurial spirit in young minds by enabling them to resolve real-world issues with creative business solutions.

Highlights of the Competition

Eligibility: Class 6 to Class 12 students

Registration Deadline: July 15, 2025

Event Duration: June to December 2025

Mode: Online rounds + Offline Grand Finale

Finals Venue: IIT Bombay

Participation Fee: Free of cost

What Participants Will Gain

Participants will benefit from:

- Training in fundamental entrepreneurial and business skills

- Ideation and creative problem-solving sessions

- Development of business plans and counseling

- Mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders

- Access to workshops, bootcamps, and offline activities for skill development

Registration Process

- Each student must register separately at: ecell.in/eurekajunior/

- On registration, every participant will be provided with login credentials through email to enter the compulsory quiz round

- On registration, every member of a team must register individually

- Interested teachers who plan to mentor can also register through the same website

Grand Finale at IIT Bombay

- The offline finals will be conducted at E-Summit, the IIT Bombay Entrepreneurship Cell flagship event

- Shortlisted teams will be invited to present their business plans in front of a panel of judge

- Final guidelines for the finale will be sent across to the finalists soon

No Participation Fee

The participation is absolutely free, and this is a great chance for students to venture into the field of startups, business, and innovation without facing any financial constraint.

