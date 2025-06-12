 IIT Bombay Opens Registration For Eureka! Junior 2025; Asia’s Largest Business Model Contest For School Students
IIT Bombay’s Entrepreneurship Cell invites students from Classes 6 to 12 to participate in Eureka! Junior 2025, a free pan-Asia business model competition. The contest nurtures entrepreneurial skills through training, mentorship, and live pitching at IIT Bombay. Registration is open until July 15, with the grand finale scheduled for December 2025.

Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Eureka! Junior 2025 Business Model Contest For School Students | Image: ecell.in/eurekajunior/

IIT Bombay's Entrepreneurship Cell has now opened official registrations for Eureka! Junior 2025, Asia's largest business model competition specifically for students of Classes 6 to 12. This cost-free program is looking to develop entrepreneurial spirit in young minds by enabling them to resolve real-world issues with creative business solutions.

Highlights of the Competition

Eligibility: Class 6 to Class 12 students

Registration Deadline: July 15, 2025

Event Duration: June to December 2025

Mode: Online rounds + Offline Grand Finale

Finals Venue: IIT Bombay

Participation Fee: Free of cost

What Participants Will Gain

Participants will benefit from:

- Training in fundamental entrepreneurial and business skills

- Ideation and creative problem-solving sessions

- Development of business plans and counseling

- Mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders

- Access to workshops, bootcamps, and offline activities for skill development

Registration Process

- Each student must register separately at: ecell.in/eurekajunior/

- On registration, every participant will be provided with login credentials through email to enter the compulsory quiz round

- On registration, every member of a team must register individually

- Interested teachers who plan to mentor can also register through the same website

Grand Finale at IIT Bombay

- The offline finals will be conducted at E-Summit, the IIT Bombay Entrepreneurship Cell flagship event

- Shortlisted teams will be invited to present their business plans in front of a panel of judge

- Final guidelines for the finale will be sent across to the finalists soon

No Participation Fee

The participation is absolutely free, and this is a great chance for students to venture into the field of startups, business, and innovation without facing any financial constraint.

Eureka! Junior 2025 – Business Model Competition for School Students by E-Cell, IIT Bombay PDF Direct Link

