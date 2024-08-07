Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates

Pexels

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will conduct compartment exams for class 10 and 12 students in August. This opportunity is for students who failed to pass one or two subjects, allowing them to save their academic year. However, students who failed more than two subjects will have to repeat the entire year.

As per the official schedule, the examination will begin on August 12, will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and will conclude on August 14, 2024. Students can expect the results to be declared in September 2024, although exact dates are tentative. To sit for the exams, students must carry their RBSE supplementary admit card 2024, which can be downloaded online.

To access their admit cards, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the RBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2024 link

Enter login credentials

View and download the admit card

Keep a physical copy for future reference

Class 10 and 12 students can click here to check the full schedule on the official website. For more details, Class 10 and 12 students can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of School Education.sed.