Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Dates Released; Full Schedule Inside!

The exam schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams has been released by the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE). According to the exam schedule, the supplementary exam for classes 10 and 12 will commence on August 12 and conclude on August 14, 2024. The exam timings for these days are from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

The candidates who are to appear for the exam will be able to check the exam schedule on the board's official website. At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates will find the exam timetable link on the homepage. The link to the said PDF has been made available under the 'News Update' section. It is titled, 'SUPPL. Exam-Time-Table-2024.'

Candidates can also directly view the exam dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams by clicking here.

Steps To View Exam Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The supplementary exam is conducted for the students who failed to score passing marks in the board exams. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.