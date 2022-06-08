e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 results soon, know how to download at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 5 and 8 board exams today, June 8. At 11 a.m., the results will be announced at a press conference. Students will be able to check their results at rajresults.nic.in once they have been declared.

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were held in April and May of 2022. This year, approximately 15 lakh students took class 8 exams, while 12.64 lakh students took class 5 board exams.

Students can access their results by entering the roll numbers found on their admit cards. Students can also check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, in addition to the RBSE website.

Know how to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022

  1. Go to the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

  2. Select RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 link

  3. Login using roll number, date of birth

  4. RBSE result 2022 will be displayed

  5. Download the RBSE result 2022, and take a print out for future references

The board recently released the class 12 results for all three streams.

article-image

