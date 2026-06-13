Rajasthan: BAP MLA Jaykrishna Patel Booked For Fake Degree In Teacher Job Racket |

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has registered an FIR against the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaykrishna Patel for securing a government teacher job by submitting a fake bachelor's degree. The MLA is already facing graft charges for dropping questions in the assembly.

Already Facing Graft Charges

Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of the SOG, said that a preliminary investigation revealed Patel had obtained Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Sikkim during the same academic session, which is a violation of regulations.

The investigation found that between 2007 and 2010, Jaykrishna Patel had enrolled as a regular student for a Bachelor of Arts course at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur. He subsequently failed the English subject in his second year. During this same period, he obtained a bachelor's degree with 73.85% marks from EIILM University in Sikkim. Later, he claimed to have obtained yet another degree from Calorx Teachers' University in Gujarat.

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According to the SOG, these degrees were used in the teacher recruitment process and were later cited in his election affidavits.

Political & Employment Backgroun

Patel won the Bagidora assembly seat in the by-election of 2024. Before this, he served as a government teacher in Banswara for five years.

Notably, Patel was arrested red-handed by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 20 lakhs as bribe in exchange for dropping three questions related to mines. He had demanded Rs 10 crore for this, but the deal was settled for Rs 2.50 crore. He spent roughly three months in jail for that offense.