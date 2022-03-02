Raj govt makes arrangements for the aide of stranded students in Ukraine

The Rajasthan Government has made several arrangements, including issuing a Helpline number, for the aide of students from the state caught in the crossfire in Ukraine.

The divisional commissioner of Kota, Deepak Nandi, and District Collector, Kota, Harimohan Meena attended a press conference over the crisis of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Deepak Nandi said that the Rajasthan government has made special provisions to help students from Rajasthan stranded in Ukraine.

He said that most of the students of the Kota division are from cities such as Kota, Baran, and Jhalawar, while there are very few students from the Bundi district.

“Directions have been given to SDM and Tehsildars for establishing communications with the parents/guardians of the Rajasthan students stuck in Ukraine so that correct information about and from the students can be shared with their parents," Mr.Nandi added.

"Rajasthan government has also deputed officials at the Delhi, Mumbai, and other prominent airports of the country for aiding the return of students from the state," said Mr.Nandi. Rajasthan government will also provide free food and transportation facilities to the students, according to the official. A dedicated website has also been formed for the help of the stranded students.

"We are appealing to parents to not panic and immediately share any information of their stranded kids in Ukraine so that such information can be shared with Rajasthan government and Government of India. Parents are being asked to request their wards to send their geographical coordinates so that their exact location can be accessed for providing help," the divisional commissioner requested to kins of the students.

The helpline no. of Jaipur CM Helpline is 181 and 8306009838 and the website helpline is www.rajasthan.gov.in, https://home.rajasthan.gov.in. The Kota Collector Helpline no. is 9530320323.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:24 AM IST