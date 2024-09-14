 Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 8,000 Non-Technical Graduate Positions
Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 8,000 Non-Technical Graduate Positions

The last date for RRB NTPC 2024 registration is October 13.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 8,000 Non-Technical Graduate Positions | Oriental Rail Journay blog

Starting today, September 14, the Railway Recruitment Board is accepting registrations for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) Posts. Graduates who meet the requirements may fill out the RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment registration form by going to rrbapply.gov.in, the official website. The last date for RRB NTPC 2024 registration is October 13.

The Board is hiring for 8,113 positions, including Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, Goods Train Manager (GTM), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAAT), and Senior Clerk cum Typist, according to the official RRB NTPC notification.

Official Notice

Important Dates

On the other hand, the registration price for RRB NTPC 2024 can be paid until October 15. Starting on October 16, registered candidates will have the ability to modify their RRB NTPC 2024 application form. October 25 is the deadline for rectification of application forms, according to the official RRB NTPC statement.

Age Limit

To apply for these positions, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 36 on January 1, 2025. Candidates in the reserved category will be granted a relaxation of the upper age limit.

Application Fees

For SC, ST, female, PwBD, transgender, ex-servicemen, minority, and economically backward class (EBC) candidates, the application cost for RRB NTPC 2024 is ₹250. The application fee is ₹500 for everyone else.
If candidates show up for the computer-based test (CBT), they will be eligible for a partial refund of the application fee, less any bank fees.

Selection Process

The three steps of the RRB NTPC selection process are the Computer-Based Test (CBT), the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (or Typing Skill Test), and the Second Stage CBT. The 100 questions on the question paper will be from the fields of general awareness, reasoning, and mathematics, in accordance with the RRB NTPC syllabus for CBT 1.

