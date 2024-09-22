 Railway Jobs: Over 3000 Vacancies, Non-Technical Positions Available; Apply Now At rrbcdg.gov.in
Railway Jobs: Over 3000 Vacancies, Non-Technical Positions Available; Apply Now At rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting a recruitment drive for 3,445 positions in Non-Technical Popular Categories, including 2,022 for Commercial/Ticket Clerks.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

The application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is currently underway. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 3445 open positions for various Undergraduate positions in Non-Technical Popular Categories. Of these, 2022 positions are for Commercial/Ticket Clerks, 361 positions are for Account Clerks/Typists, 990 positions are for Junior Clerks/Typists, and 72 positions are for Trains Clerks.

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the same. The application form has been made available on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

article-image

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The deadline of this application process is October 20, 2024.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their applications or if they have any questions about it.

Important Points To Note

1) Candidates should confirm that, as of the online registration deadline of October 20, 2024, they meet or possess all eligibility requirements specified for the role or posts. Candidates should not apply if they are awaiting the results of their prescribed educational qualification.
2) Candidates are urged to carefully study all instructions and material in the CEN, which are available on the websites of RRBs, before completing the online application.
3) As stated in Paragraph D 20.0 of this CEN, candidates are recommended to visit only the official websites of the RRBs and to exercise extreme caution when visiting phony websites or employment scammers.

