QS World Rankings 2025: MIT Tops The List Again, Imperial College London Secures Second Place

Representational Image/ Pixabay

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released its QS World University Rankings for 2025, showcasing the top institutions in global higher education. For the eleventh consecutive year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the top spot.

Changes in Top ranking Universities

Imperial College London has climbed to second place, while the University of Cambridge and Stanford University have dipped to fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

According to the reports, the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings stands out for its employability and sustainability, featuring over 1,500 institutions across 105 higher education systems. The rankings are determined based on a range of factors including employer reputation, citations per faculty, academic reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, the proportion of international faculty, and the proportion of international students.

MIT highlighted by its top ranking in 11 subject areas, including Chemical Engineering, Civil and Structural Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Linguistics, Materials Science, Mechanical, Aeronautical, and Manufacturing Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and Astronomy, and Statistics and Operational Research.

The top 10 universities, according to the QS World Rankings 2025 are:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US - 100

2. Imperial College London, UK - 98.5

3. University of Oxford, UK - 96.9

4. Harvard University, US - 96.8

5. University of Cambridge, UK - 96.7

6. Stanford University, US - 96.1

7. ETH Zurich, Switzerland - 93.9

8. National University of Singapore (NUS) - 93.7

9. University College London (UCL), UK - 91.6

10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US - 90.9

Read Also QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay Ranks Top Amongst Indian Institutes

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, remarked on the evolving landscape of global higher education, stating, "If one were to tell a story of the last two decades of global higher education, it would be of the US managing to remain pre-eminent – more of the world’s very best universities… amidst intensifying ambition from Asia’s great powers." He further cautioned, "This year offers the starkest signal yet that there is no guarantee whatsoever that the US’ privileged position can withstand this ambition indefinitely."