'Put Three-Language Policy On Hold Immediately': Digvijaya Singh Writes To PM Modi | FP Photo

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over the mandatory implementation of the three-language policy for Class IX students by the CBSE during the ongoing academic session and urging the government to put it on hold.

Singh, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, said the sudden enforcement of the policy without adequate teachers, textbooks or transition time could create serious disruption.

"I am forwarding herewith a representation received from a group of concerned parents of CBSE Class IX students opposing the mandatory implementation of the three-language policy in the current mid-session," Singh said in his letter to Modi.

"Having gone through the representation, I find the concerns raised to be genuine and deserving of immediate attention. The sudden enforcement of this policy mid-session without adequate teachers, textbooks or transition time is likely to create serious disruption, not unlike the chaos witnessed during the hasty implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which adversely impacted lakhs of students across the country," he said.

Singh further noted that CBSE's Governing Body had, in its December 2025 meeting, ratified the Curriculum Committee's recommendation that schools continue with the existing Scheme of Studies, particularly regarding languages, until graded language textbooks were released by NCERT.

Despite this, the CBSE issued a circular on May 15, 2026, directing schools to implement third-language instruction for Class IX students from July 1, 2026, he pointed out.

The Rajya Sabha MP said NCERT has not yet released the required graded language textbooks and that CBSE has instead recommended the use of NCERT's Class VI language textbooks.

"It is not clear how and why the CBSE has so evidently overturned its Governing Body's decision, and in a way that threatens the academic planning of thousands of schools across the country," Singh said.

Singh argued that the situation is particularly difficult for students in southern and northeastern states, where Hindi is not widely spoken and local tribal languages may not be included in the CBSE's recognised language list.

He also noted that while Sanskrit has emerged as a popular third-language option in many schools, there remains a severe shortage of qualified Sanskrit teachers and suitable textbooks.

According to Singh, this could undermine the objective of promoting the language.

"Rising above all other considerations, my respectful recommendation is that the implementation of this policy for current Class IX students be put on hold immediately," Singh said in his June 5 letter.

He also pointed out that the matter is currently sub judice and that a court verdict is expected only on July 15, after the July 1 implementation deadline.

"Therefore, I earnestly hope that the matter will receive your urgent and sympathetic consideration in the interest of the millions of students whose academic futures depend on sound and well-prepared policy decisions," he wrote.

Singh noted that he had recently written to the Prime Minister regarding the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, urging the government to issue a white paper documenting instances of paper leaks or irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations over the past eight years and the action taken in each case.

He said it was important to reinforce students' faith in the examination system at a time when lakhs of aspirants are under immense pressure.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The matter is currently being investigated by the CBI.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

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