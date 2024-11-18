Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Declared! Check Required Documents, What's Next?

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 | Representative Image

The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 results were released by the Punjab Police today, November 18. Applicants who took the test can now view their results at punjabpolice.gov.in, the Punjab Police's official website. In order to fill 1746 constable positions for the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre, the exam was conducted.

Candidates who are deemed qualified for the CBT exam will be invited to take the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification as part of the selection process.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates from other categories must receive at least 40% of the possible points, while those from SC, BC, and EWS must receive at least 35%. To be eligible for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Screening Test (PST), the next stage of the hiring process, candidates must receive the minimum qualifying scores established by the exam authority.

How to check?

By entering their login information (password and user ID) on the official website, candidates can view and download their scorecards.

-Go to punjabpolice.gov.in, the official website of the Punjab Police.

-Go to the homepage's recruitment area.

-Select the link labelled "Punjab Police Constable Result 2024."

-Enter your password and user ID to log in.

-Verify your selection status, score, and personal data.

-For your records, save or print the outcome.



Required documents:

-Signature

-Photograph

-Disability certificate, if applicable

-Category certificate, if applicable

-Educational qualifications

-Proof of Indian citizenship