ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results To Be Announced Today At 11 AM, Direct Link Here; Check Updates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the November 2024 session today, November 18, at 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu, by logging in with their credentials.

The CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11. According to an official notice, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th November 2024 & 11th November 2024 would be declared on Monday, 18th November 2024 at 11:00 A.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.”

ICSI CSEET Cut-off and Scoring

The cut-off marks for the CSEET exam will be announced along with the results. To pass, candidates must secure at least 50% overall (combined scores from the CBT and Viva Voce). As per the marking scheme, each correct answer earns one or two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions. The maximum achievable score is 200.

ICSI has stated that re-evaluation requests will not be entertained as the results are final.

Steps to Check ICSI CSEET Result November 2024

Visit the official website: icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click the ICSI CSEET November Result 2024 link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Additionally, ICSI confirmed that the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be available for download immediately after the announcement. No physical copies will be provided.

The CSEET is conducted multiple times annually, typically in January, May, July, and November.