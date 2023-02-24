e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab Board Class 12 Exam: English paper cancelled after alleged question paper leak

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam: English paper cancelled after alleged question paper leak

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak. | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

Read Also
Punjab school offers free air travel to students figuring in Board exam merit list
article-image

The statement quoting Bains said that taking immediate measure after receiving reports of the leak of the question paper, he had instructed the authorities to cancel the exam.

The minister also ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

New date for the exam will be announced later.

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Budget 2023: From fintech hub to school vouchers, here's what budget has in store for...

Gujarat Budget 2023: From fintech hub to school vouchers, here's what budget has in store for...

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam: English paper cancelled after alleged question paper leak

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam: English paper cancelled after alleged question paper leak

Foreign, NRI, OCI students can also take CUET UG 2023: UGC

Foreign, NRI, OCI students can also take CUET UG 2023: UGC

NEET PG 2023 Postponement: SC directs NBE to find a solution, adjourns hearing till Monday

NEET PG 2023 Postponement: SC directs NBE to find a solution, adjourns hearing till Monday

US-bound students in India may get F-1, M-1 visa applications a year in advance; here's how

US-bound students in India may get F-1, M-1 visa applications a year in advance; here's how