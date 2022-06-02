Punjab Board Announces PSEB Class 8 Result 2022, know how to check at pseb.ac.in

Today, June 2nd, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022. On the official website, pseb.ac.in, the PSEB Class 8 result 2022 is announced. Candidates who took the Punjab PSEB 8th board exam can check their results using their admit card number and date of birth.

Punjab Board 8th results can also be found at indiaresult.com, in addition to the official website. Students can also see their detailed grades by digilocker or SMS. Students should text the word PB8 (roll number) to 5676750 to check PSEB Class 8 results through SMS.

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Select the Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, and submit.

Your PSEB 8th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.