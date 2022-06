Education ministers' conference: Pradhan asks for collaborative approach for developing e-content for classes up to 12

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

The National Education Ministers' Conference began on Wednesday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an emphasis on the new National Education Policy's implementation (NEP).

Education ministers of various states and Union Territories are participating in the two-day conference.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, including in local languages," the Ministry of Education said in an official statement.

Participants visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar with Education Ministers and representatives of various states and UTs. Speaking about VSK, Pradhan said that it is a nerve center for technology-enabled learning in Gujarat.

"He also lauded VSK as AI and data-driven approach that has given a boost to enrolments & participation and improved learning outcomes. To achieve the goal of enhanced learning outcomes across India, the Minister encouraged the Government of Gujarat to organize workshops for sharing best practices in governance & technology-enabled learning," the statement added.

The participants also visited the National Forensic Sciences University.

Later in the day, participants visited International Automobile Centre for Excellence. It is a one-of-its-kind institute in Gandhinagar catering to the end-to-end skill development, training, and research needs of the Indian automobile industry.

"Pradhan said that the joint venture between the Government of Gujarat and Maruti, iACE is a wonderful example of industry-academia collaboration, blended and employment-oriented learning. He suggested NCVET evolve ways to provide degree equivalence to skill training programs conducted there," the statement said.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with a focus on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools, and digital initiatives like NDEAR and NETF.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; MoS for Education Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar, education ministers of states and UTs, and senior officials of the education ministry are participating in the meeting.