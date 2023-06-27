Punjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student

Representative Image | Representative Image

The authorities from Punjabi University Patiala on Tuesday nabbed an assistant professor. This is with respect to the professor allegedly demanding 'cash for marks' from a student in English subject of BA Final Year. The action was taken when the student informed the university authority.

The accused professor was posted at the university's affiliated Desh Bhagat College, Baradwal, Dhuri in Sangrur district. The student was from university affiliated college in Dera Bassi, informed the university authority.

According to the officials:

The university officials revealed that a team comprising security guards and officials from university's examination department reached Patiala city old bus stand. This is the place where teacher and student had come to meet and reveal the answer sheet.

The professor had demanded an amount of 7,000 from the student to give him passing marks in English subject.

"The exam was held in April this year. The student has mentioned his contact number in the answer- sheet while replying to a question that was based on a profile. The call recordings was submitted by a student to university authorities after which team was formed and action was taken against the erring teacher. The university teacher also made the video of the moment when action was being taken against the teacher who had reached near the bus stand along with her son and husband in a car to meet the student," said the university official.

