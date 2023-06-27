 Punjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student

Punjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student

The professor had demanded an amount of 7,000 from the student to give him passing marks in English subject.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

The authorities from Punjabi University Patiala on Tuesday nabbed an assistant professor. This is with respect to the professor allegedly demanding 'cash for marks' from a student in English subject of BA Final Year. The action was taken when the student informed the university authority.

The accused professor was posted at the university's affiliated Desh Bhagat College, Baradwal, Dhuri in Sangrur district. The student was from university affiliated college in Dera Bassi, informed the university authority.

According to the officials:

The university officials revealed that a team comprising security guards and officials from university's examination department reached Patiala city old bus stand. This is the place where teacher and student had come to meet and reveal the answer sheet.

The professor had demanded an amount of 7,000 from the student to give him passing marks in English subject.

"The exam was held in April this year. The student has mentioned his contact number in the answer- sheet while replying to a question that was based on a profile. The call recordings was submitted by a student to university authorities after which team was formed and action was taken against the erring teacher. The university teacher also made the video of the moment when action was being taken against the teacher who had reached near the bus stand along with her son and husband in a car to meet the student," said the university official.

Read Also
Gujarat: Activists call for derecognition of uni as students report sexual assault
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student

Punjab: Assistant Professor Nabbed For Allegedly Demanding 'Cash For Marks' From A Student

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon? Here's What UGC Chief Has To Say

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon? Here's What UGC Chief Has To Say

H. T. Parekh Legacy Centre Opens at Ramon House, Mumbai

H. T. Parekh Legacy Centre Opens at Ramon House, Mumbai

In A First IIT-BHU Grabs Individual Position In Famed QS World University Rankings 2024

In A First IIT-BHU Grabs Individual Position In Famed QS World University Rankings 2024

Officials Conduct Inspection After 'Mass Poisoning' of Students in Russia

Officials Conduct Inspection After 'Mass Poisoning' of Students in Russia