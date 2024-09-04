Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024 | Application Portal

The Punjab and Sind Bank is currently accepting applications for its recruitment campaign. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 213 positions in total for the position of Specialist Officers.

Candidates who wish to participate in the campaign and meet the eligibility criteria must apply online. The application form has been opened on the official website at punjabandsindbank.co.in. Candidates can also directly find the application form by clicking here.

The last date to register for the hiring campaign is September 15, 2024. Applicants must adhere to the application deadline. The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India, depending on the requirement of the bank.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 850, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay Rs 100.

"The Bank would be free to reject the candidature of any candidate at any stage of the recruitment process, if he/she is found to be ineligible and/or furnished incorrect or false information/certificates/documents or has suppressed any material facts, and the fees paid by the ineligible candidates shall be forfeited," the notification added.

"A candidate should ensure that the signatures appended by him/her in all the places viz. in his/her call letter, attendance sheet etc. and in all correspondence with the bank in future should be identical and there should be no variation of any kind," it added.