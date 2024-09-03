CBSE Mid-Term Exam 2024-25: Check Half-Yearly Time Table, Exam Dates, & More

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the mid-term exam dates for the 2024-25 academic year. The schedule, now available on the CBSE’s official website www.edudel.nic.in, outlines the exam dates for classes 9 through 12.

According to the newly released timetable, the CBSE mid-term exams will be held from September 22 to October 9, 2024. This examination period is crucial as it evaluates students' understanding of the first half of their syllabus and helps them identify areas requiring further improvement before the final exams.

Importance of Mid-Term Exams

Mid-term exams serve as a benchmark for students, assessing their grasp of various subjects including Math, Science, English, and more. They play a pivotal role in boosting students’ confidence and providing a clear picture of their academic progress. Preparing for these exams helps students adjust to the exam format and manage stress effectively, thereby preparing them for their final assessments.

Half-Yearly Exam Time Table

The CBSE mid-term timetable includes detailed information on exam days, dates, and subject-specific instructions. For students in classes 9 to 12, the timetable provides a comprehensive guide to ensure they are well-prepared for their exams.

Key Dates for Classes 9 to 12

September 22, 2024: Beginning of mid-term exams

October 9, 2024: End of mid-term exams

The complete exam schedule is given below:

The release of this timetable allows students ample time to plan their study schedules effectively.

Steps to Check CBSE Half Yearly Exam Time Table 2024

Step 1: Open the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, www.edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Latest Notifications’ or ‘Circulars’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘CBSE Mid-Term Date Sheet 2024-25.’

Step 4: Once you find the correct link, click on it.

Step 5: A new page with the CBSE Half-Yearly Exam Time Table 2024-25 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the complete exam schedule for class 9th to 12th students and also take a printout of the same for further use