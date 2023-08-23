Punjab: All Schools To Be Closed Till August 26 Due To Heavy Rains

Representative image

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools till August 26 in the wake of heavy rains in different parts of the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state government has ordered holidays with immediate effect in all schools -- government, aided, recognised and private -- due to the heavy rains, which have caused flooding in different districts of the state.

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situation on many roads and low-lying areas.

Announcing the school closure, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted: “As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts, the Punjab Government has ordered holidays with immediate effect in all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons. Holidays will be observed with immediate effect today (August 23) till August 26 (Saturday).”

