Amid Heavy Rainfall Himachal Pradesh Prepones Monsoon Vacations in Schools

Destruction caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh | ANI (Representational Pic)

Due to the heavy rains and landslides in the Himachal Pradesh, authorities here have declared vacations for School Students. Right from landslides in hilly states to flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon, students have been affected a lot at the beginning of this monsoon.

The directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and prepone/adjust the monsoon break in Government/Private Schools affiliated to HP Board of School Education in many areas.

The government and private schools functioning in the state and affiliated to CBSE/ICSE/any other Education Board may take the decision regarding closing of schools at their own level keeping in view the local weather conditions.

Due to incessant rains in the Manali district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days, appealed Nurpur Police.

Schools Shut Till July 17 Due to Kanwar Mela in Haridwar:

In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from July 10 to July 17 in view of the Kanwar Mela. “In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17,” said District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal.