PUMET Admit Card released on puchd.ac.in, learn how to download

Punjab: Admit cards for the Punjab University Management Entrance Test, or PU MET 2022, have been released today, May 25, 2022. The Punjab University has released them on the official website- puchd.ac.in. and the candidates who have successfully registered for PU MET 2022 can download their PU MET 2022 admit card online. The Punjab University Management Entrance Test 2022 (MET 2022) is to be conducted on May 28, 2022.

“The Admit Cards will be issued to the candidates only provisionally, at their sole risk and responsibility subject to the final confirmation of their eligibility at the time of admission. It is further clarified that the candidates shall be taking the test at their own risk and responsibility as far as their eligibility is concerned and the University shall, in no way, be responsible if they are found to be ineligible, later, leading to cancellation of their result or any other consequence(s) emanating from the same,” the Punjab University MET 2022 prospectus reads.

To download the admit card for PUMET 2022:

Visit the official PU MET official website- puchd.ac.in. Click on the link that says ‘PU MET Admit Card’. Fill in the details asked such as login ID and password. The PU MET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and print for your future reference.

The Punjab University earlier said, “The admission will be made on the basis of the Entrance Test (85% weightage), Group Discussion (7.5% weightage) and Personal Interview (7.5% weightage). The result of the Entrance Test will not be sent to the candidates. The comprehensive result after the Group Discussion and Personal Interview will be notified on the UIAMS notice board as well as the UIAMS website.”