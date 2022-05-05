Punjab's law university declared a containment zone after 60 students test positive for COVID-19

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala in Punjab was declared a containment zone after 60 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Forty-six cases of Covid-19 were reported at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 60.

Authorities have declared the university campus a containment zone, the only one in Patiala district. Health officials have been rushed to the university to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday.

The data released showed that 31 fatalities -- 29 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,920.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:18 AM IST