 PSTET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Exam On December 1, Check Paper Pattern & More
On the official PSEB website, pstet.pseb.ac.in, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can now download their hall passes.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
PSTET 2024 | Official Website

Admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). December 1, 2024 is the scheduled date of the PSTET.

How to download?

Candidates must provide their registered mobile number and password in order to download the admission card.

-Go to pstet.pseb.ac.in, the official PSEB website.

-Find the "Login" area on the homepage's left side.
-Select "PSTET Admit Card Download" from the list of links.
-Type in your password and registered mobile number, then click "Submit."
-The screen will show your PSTET Admit Card 2024.
-Get a copy of the admission card for your records by downloading and printing it.

Read Also
RRB ALP 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 22; Check Latest Update
Before downloading their admit cards, candidates should make sure that the admit card contains all the accurate information such as candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, exam time and name, roll number, exam centre details, photograph and important instructions.

Exam Pattern

The TET will include two papers: Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach courses I-V, whereas Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes VI-VIII. If you want to teach classes I through V or VI through VIII, you must take both papers (Paper I and Paper II). There are multiple-choice questions on both papers.

