 PSSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2023 OUT at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Candidates who appeared for the PSSSB Patwari exam 2023 can check their results at sssb.punjab.gov.in. PSSSB has also issued Patwari exam final answer keys along with results.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Patwari Result 2023 | Representative image

Direct link for Final answer key & result of Patwari exam 2023

The PSSSB Patwari written examination 2023 was held on May 14, 2023. Along with the results, the Board has also released the PSSSB Patwari Final Answer Key 2023 for all posts. The candidates can download the final answer key for Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D from the Board's official website.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. Online registrations for this ended on April 2.

Steps to check PSSSB Punjab Patwari result 2023:

  • Go to sssb.punjab.gov.in.

  • Now, go to the result page.

  • Click on the link to check final answer key or written result.

  • Download the final key/check result using roll number.

