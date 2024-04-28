PSEB 2024: Punjab Board To Release Class 8, 12 Results On April 30 | PTI

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will shortly release the results of the 2024 Class 12 board exam. It's anticipated that the outcome will be announced by April 30. The official time and date for the result's release, though, have not yet been announced by the board. Candidates can view their scorecards on the official websites, indiaresults.nic.in and pseb.ac.in, after they are announced.

The PSEB Class 12 board exam was held at several test locations throughout the state from February 13 to March 30. In all, almost 300,000 applicants took the Punjab Board Class 12 board test throughout the state.

Students can receive the genuine mark sheet from their particular schools, and the online mark sheet that is released will be provisional.

PSEB Class 8 Results 2024

Similarly, PSEB will release class 8 results on April 30 as well. In order to pass the PSEB 8th exam in 2024, pupils must receive an aggregate score of at least 33%.

The dates of the 2024 PSEB Class 8th exams were March 7–27.



How to check results via website?



Go to pseb.ac.in, the official website.

Go to the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 main link or Punjab Board 8th Result 2024 main link.

After entering the necessary information, press the submit button.

On the screen will be the PSEB 12th Result 2024/ PSEB 8th Result 2024 depending on your search.

For later use, download and print the outcome.