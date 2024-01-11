Protesters Detained: Alleged Irregularities Taint Talathi Recruitment Exam In Pune

Representational photo |

In a significant development, 11 members of the Youth Congress were apprehended by police in Pune city on Thursday as they attempted to stage a protest against purported irregularities in the talathi recruitment examination. The demonstration, scheduled for the Deccan area during the afternoon, aimed to draw attention to alleged malpractices in the examination process.

Protestors allege marks beyond maximum limit

The protestors raised concerns over candidates reportedly receiving marks beyond the specified maximum limit in the talathi (village revenue official) recruitment examination in Maharashtra. This has fueled suspicions of foul play, prompting the demand for an immediate annulment of the exam results.

Adding fuel to the controversy, demonstrators alleged that candidates with familial ties to revenue officials or employees of the company responsible for conducting the examination were awarded exceptionally high marks. This has cast a shadow over the transparency and fairness of the entire recruitment process.

Youth congress demand special investigation team (SIT)

Akshay Jain, a member of the Youth Congress, expressed frustration, stating, "We wanted to hold a protest, and our demand was to appoint a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities. But we were detained by the police." He highlighted that the police had denied them permission to proceed with the planned protest.

The talathi recruitment examination, administered by the state Revenue Department, took place in August-September of the previous year across all districts of Maharashtra. With lakhs of students participating, the allegations of irregularities have raised concerns about the credibility of the examination process.

As the controversy unfolds, authorities are now faced with the challenge of addressing the allegations and ensuring a fair and transparent resolution to the issue. The call for a special investigation team underscores the urgency in uncovering the truth behind the alleged irregularities in the talathi recruitment examination.

(Inputs from PTI)