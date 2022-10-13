Professor M V Kartikeyan is IIITDM Kancheepuram’s new Director

IIITDM Kancheepuram |

Chennai: Professor M V Kartikeyan was appointed as new Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram) on October 12, 2022.

IIITDM, located in Chennai Tamil Nadu, is sponsored by Government of India. Earlier in 2021, the Union Ministry of Education had given the interim charge of Director to DVLN Somayajulu. The charge has now officially been given to Professor Kartikeyan.

Professor Kartikeyan assumed office in the virtual presence of Professor S Sadagopan, Chairman - Board of Governors, Registrar, Senior Professors, Deans, and Head of the Departments (HoDs).

Kartikeyan was professor of electronics and communication engineering at IIT-Roorkee and on deputation to IIT-Tirupati.

He received his master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992 and is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IITBHU. He was a research scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani, from 1989 to 2001.

Prior to joining IIT-Roorkee in 2003, he was with the Institute for Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.

As Professor took the charge, he said his focus will be to improve the academic and research ambience of the institute. He emphasized the significance of securing more sponsored projects, quality publications and patents.