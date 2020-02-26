Bhopal: IIITDM Jabalpur bags top spot at ‘Numero YONO’

BHOPAL: The team of IIITDM Jabalpur bagged the top spot at the regional rounds of the second edition of India’s biggest inter-college quiz contest - ‘Numero YONO’ held in Bhopal. IIITDM Jabalpur team bagged annual scholarship of Rs 2.16 lakh that witnessed participation of 300 teams from multiple colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The first and second runner up of this competition was IISER Bhopal that won annual scholarship of Rs 1.44 lakh and one time amount of Rs 12,000 respectively.

The second edition of ‘Numero YONO’ - presented by State Bank of India is taking place across all 17 cities where SBI Local Head Offices (LHO) are located. In the Grand Finale, 17 teams from 17 cities will compete with each other for the top spot to bag the total scholarship of Rs 5.76 lakh at Mumbai in March, 2020.

Chairman SBI Rajnish Kumar, said, “We would like to congratulate IIITDM Jabalpur for winning the regional round. It is great to witness numerous teams participating in the second edition of ‘Numero YONO’ and making this a successful event. ‘Numero YONO’ always aims at encouraging the brightest and sharpest quizzing minds of India with an opportunity to represent their college on a national level. We hope all the participants took away some inspiring moments with them along with a rich experience of learning and team spirit from this event.”