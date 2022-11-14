Professionals to receive IIM Bangalore degree under Assam's CM Young Professional Programme

Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government and IIM Bangalore sign MOU for CCYMP. |

Guwahati: The Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined hands with Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) to recruit several professionals in the private sector under the CM Young Professional Programme (CMYYP).

The Assam government and IIM Bangalore inked MOU with each other to train and recruit 75 professionals from the private sector to work at the district level under CM Young Professional programme.

"We're committed to create avenues for private sector talent to help us in our developmental journey," CM Sarma said in a statement.

Touting the programme as first of its kind, the Principal Secretary to the CM highlighted that elected professionals will get a degree from the renowned IIM. "CM Young Professional Program will be the first of its kind in the country. Our remuneration professionals will be one of the best & professional elected will get a degree from IIM Bangalore," said the Secretary.

The programme will be conducted for a span of 40 days in Guwahati, with the first batch under CMYYP consisting of 65 professionals.

After completing a two-year programme, the candidates will be awarded with a certificate in the fields of public policy and management. The details for the same will be announced soon.

