Private school and college students can now find discounted bus passes with BEST

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 01:14 PM IST
BEST bus | File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport(BEST), the renowned civic transport in Mumbai will now start offering subsidized bus passes to students of private schools and junior colleges, as per the order given by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Initially, only the pupils who attended public schools were allowed to avail this benefit.

A discount rate of ₹200 would be provided for students up to the fifth standard. Students from class 6 to class 10 are eligible for a discount of ₹250 and the students who are attending private junior colleges or are enrolled in diploma courses can get a discount of ₹350.

This bus pass scheme is applicable to both air-conditioned and non-AC busses under BEST. Students can apply for the concessional bus pass through online as well as offline modes.

