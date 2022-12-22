e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPrincipal, teacher booked for reciting 'madrassa-type prayer' in UP school

Principal, teacher booked for reciting 'madrassa-type prayer' in UP school

The incident happened in a government higher primary school located in Faridpur, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinay Kumar said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | ANI
Follow us on

Bareilly: Police have booked the principal and a teacher after a local right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that “madrassa-type prayers” were being recited in a government school here.

The incident happened in a government higher primary school located in Faridpur, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinay Kumar said.

Some members of the local unit of VHP accused school principal Nahid Siddiqui and shiksha mitra (teacher) Waziruddin of hurting the religious sentiments of the people in the Hindu-dominated area by reciting “madrassa-type prayers” in the school, he said.

The VHP members also alleged that the accused were also trying to convert the students, the BSA said.

Read Also
UP: Two students shot at in school rivalry in Saharanpur
article-image

Police said a video of the incident has also come to the fore.

Based on the complaint letter of VHP’s city president Sompal Rathore, an FIR was registered against the principal and the shiksha mitra on Wednesday, the BSA said.

He said it is alleged that Waziruddin was conducting “madrassa-type prayer” for a long time at the behest of principal Siddiqui and the students who protested were threatened.

A clarification has been sought from the principal in this matter, whereas an inquiry has been ordered against the shiksha mitra, the BSA said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022: Not a CAT coach, Madhya Pradesh student scores 100 percentile in his second attempt

CAT 2022: Not a CAT coach, Madhya Pradesh student scores 100 percentile in his second attempt

'Balancing working hours alongside CAT 2022 preparations was a problem,' say 99 percentile...

'Balancing working hours alongside CAT 2022 preparations was a problem,' say 99 percentile...

Why has the Taliban banned women from university studies in Afghanistan?

Why has the Taliban banned women from university studies in Afghanistan?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote ‘Cirkus’ at NMIMS College's Vaayu fest

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote ‘Cirkus’ at NMIMS College's Vaayu fest

In Pics: 12-year-old Kolkata boy performs Bollywood hits on Mumbai street

In Pics: 12-year-old Kolkata boy performs Bollywood hits on Mumbai street