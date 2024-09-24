Principal Chokes Class 1 Student To Death For Shouting & Resisting Rape In Gujarat

The case was investigated by 10 teams of police | Representative Image

A school's principal in Gujarat's Dahod district has been arrested by the police for choking to death a Class 1 student when she refused to submit to his sexual advances.

The accused principal, Govind Natt, a fifty-year-old man then placed her shoes and bag in front of the classroom and disposed her body in the school's grounds, as reported by NDTV.

The girl's body was discovered on the school's grounds on Thursday night.

The case was investigated by 10 teams of police. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim used to travel to school with the Principal every morning, and the same thing happened that day as well.

When the same was re-confirmed with Natt, he said that he dropped the girl at the school that day but left from there because of some work. However, the police soon discovered that Natt arrived to school late that day by tracking his GPS and after some grilling, Natt confessed to his crime, reported NDTV. It was revealed that the principal choked the girl to stop her from shouting while she was refusing his sexual advances.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "he picked up the girl from her home at around 10.20 am. Her mother helped her get into the principal's car and saw her off. But she never reached the school. The school's students and teachers confirmed this. On the way to school, the principal tried to sexually assault her, and she started shouting."

Natt then left the girl's body in his car and at around 5 pm, he dumped the body behind the school building.

Natt is now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.