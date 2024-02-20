Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Buildings of IIT Patna and IIM Bodh Gaya

ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated new buildings of several premier academic institutions in Bihar, including IIT Patna, and the permanent campus of IIM Bodh Gaya, officials said. He inaugurated 24 new academic and residential buildings of IIT Patna, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 466 crore. The facilities include the central library, auditorium, central lecture hall and academic buildings, students' activity centre, hostels and residential quarters for teachers and employees, they said.

The campus of IIT Patna was inaugurated by the PM on July 25, 2015. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and several other ministers virtually attended the function in the Bihar Assembly. The PM also inaugurated the newly constructed permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya.

Read Also Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

Established in 2015, the institution had been functioning from a makeshift campus at Bodh Gaya to date. The full-fledged new campus has been developed in an area of more than 60,000 square metres at an estimated cost of over Rs 400 crore. According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office here, the PM also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhagalpur through video conferencing.