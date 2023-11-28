President Murmu To Bestow President's Colour to Armed Forces Medical College

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

President Droupadi Murmu is set to bestow the esteemed 'President's Colour' upon the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune on December 1, acknowledging its 75 years of outstanding service to the nation, as announced by the defence ministry on Monday.

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) stands as a premier institution in medical services and ranks among the foremost medical colleges in the country.

President's Colour

The president is the supreme commander of the armed forces and the President’s Colour, also known as the ‘Rashtrapati ka Nishaan’, is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a military unit, as reported by PTI.

A significant feature of the occasion will be a ceremonial parade led by female officers, guiding contingents of the Armed Forces Medical Services personnel serving in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as stated by the ministry.

“The President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Friday in its platinum jubilee year,” it said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that the award serves as a "tribute to the illustrious 75 years of AFMC's outstanding service to the nation." Additionally, President Murmu will release a special cover and stamp, along with a commemorative coin, during the ceremony.

“The president will also e-inaugurate the ‘Prajna’, the armed forces centre for computational medicine which will place AFMC in league with leading global institutes undertaking cutting-edge healthcare research using artificial intelligence,” the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)