 Pratham Organises Reading Campaign To Celebrate International Literacy Day
The campaign aimed to highlight the power of community in bridging educational gaps

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Representative Image | Credits: iStock images

Mumbai: Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative celebrated International Literacy Day last week by organising "Tiny Tales, Big Adventures". In collaboration with the Mumbai University NSS Cell, SNDT University NSS Cell, numerous Ganeshostav Mandals, and communities across the city, the campaign featured storytelling sessions.

33,500 volunteers read stories to over one lakh children

The campaign was organised to ignite a love for reading in children, according to Pratham. Timed around International Literacy Day, the initiative saw more than 33,500 volunteers dedicating their time to reading stories to over one lakh children across the city. The volunteers at the event set up spaces at residential societies, schools, ganpati mandals, community centers, and even personal homes as hubs of reading.

One of the volunteers, who was a college student said, “reading to children in my neighborhood was such a fulfilling experience. It wasn’t just about the stories—it was about creating bonds and watching the joy on their faces as the tales unfolded. I’m so proud to have contributed to something that made a real difference in these kids' lives.”

Not just a reading campaign

According to Pratham, "Tiny Tales, Big Adventures" is not just a reading campaign—it is a movement that highlighted the power of community in bridging educational gaps. By providing children, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, with the opportunity to explore stories. The campaign addressed needs like access to books and educational resources that foster both academic and emotional growth.

Farida Lambay, Executive Secretary of Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative, talking about the campaign said “Reading is such a powerful tool for a child’s development, and it’s inspiring to see how many people came together to support this cause. The joy on the children’s faces as they listened to stories reminds us of the importance of cultivating a love for reading. Young volunteers played a vital role by organizing storytelling sessions and facilitating interactive reading activities, creating a lively and encouraging atmosphere.”

“Additionally, the support of Ganesh mandals was invaluable; they opened their spaces for our events, allowing more children and families to participate. This collaboration is just the beginning of our efforts to enhance literacy and create lasting change in the lives of children across Mumbai,” he added.

