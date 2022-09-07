International Literacy Day: Check these unique stays for literature lovers

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
Book And Bed Tokyo, Japan features over 1,700 reading materials in English and Japanese
B2 Boutique Hotel + Spa, Switzerland - For travellers who love to be pampered and enrich their knowledge while on holiday, consider staying at this boutique hotel close to Zurich’s centre
Hazlitt's, UK - In the heart of London’s West End, this boutique hotel makes the idea of relaxing with a book by the fireplace almost impossible to resist
Il Salviatino, Italy - Nestled in the rolling Tuscan hills, this places completes the dream of books with meals, fine wines, and panoramic views of Florence's historic center
JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, Peru- Cusco is a great base to explore the magnificent Machu Picchu. Peruvian artifacts will inspire you to read one of Mario Vargas Llosa’s novels
Library Hotel, USA Features over 6.000 books. The Library Hotel in New York City is inspired by the Dewey Decimal system
Taj Falaknuma Palace, India- The property’s oak-paneled Palace Library features almost 6,000 books and is an idyllic spot to spend your time reading
The Library, Thailand - The Library is a unique property with a modern aesthetic and a signature red swimming pool
