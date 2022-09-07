Asha Bhosle Birthday Special: Rare and unseen pics of the singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle will celebrate her 89th birthday on September 8
Asha Bhosle is an Indian playback singer, entrepreneur and TV personality who predominantly works in Indian Cinema
Known for her versatility, she has been described in the media as one of the most influential and successful singers in Hindi Cinema
She has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades including two National Film Awards
In 2000, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema
In 2008, she was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour of the country
She holds the Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings - singles
In 2013, she made her debut as an actress in the film 'Mai'
Asha Bhosle is the sister of late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family
In 2006, Bhosle stated that she has recorded over 12,000 songs in her career
