PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss Says NMC Rule Change Could Enable 6 New Medical Colleges, 1,550 Additional Seats In Tamil Nadu | X

Chennai: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday claimed that the National Medical Commission has removed a regulation that hindered the establishment of new medical colleges in southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

He said this has created an opportunity to open six new medical colleges in the state.

In a statement, the PMK leader said that, according to a new notification issued by the Commission, new medical colleges equipped with adequate infrastructure could be established in any district of Tamil Nadu.

“Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, and Tenkasi, which do not have government medical colleges, will benefit from the new regulation,” he added.

Quoting the new regulation, Anbumani said that additional seats could also be created in the 16 government medical colleges that have been operating with an intake capacity of 100 students for a long time, as well as in the 15 government medical colleges functioning with 150 seats for over five years.

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“If 50 additional seats are created in each of these colleges, an additional 1,550 students will be able to pursue medical education in government medical colleges,” he said.

The former union health minister said that it was the PMK’s aim for every district in Tamil Nadu to have at least one government medical college.

“Accordingly, 13 new government medical colleges were established during the previous AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami,” he said.

Anbumani said that with the restriction on establishing new medical colleges having been lifted, the PMK would take steps to ensure that this is achieved as soon as a new government is formed under the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant TVK, led by actor Vijay.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)